Memo Acevedo Live at Birdland

Sunday, November 19th 2017

Show: 6:00pm

$30 General Seating

$10 food/drink minimum per person

Dinner is served between 5pm-1am

Birland Jazz Club

315w 44th St, NY 10036 | New York, NY | USA

http://www.birdlandjazz.com

Born in Colombia, a sort of middle ground in Latin Music, Memo Acevedo is highly regarded in the fields of Afro-Cuban and Brazilian music, having received (among numerous awards) one from the Cuban Ministry of Culture in Havana (2014). On drumset, Memo illustrates the community underscoring the diversity of Latin styles wrapped with Jazz elements of Be Bop; something he calls ‘Global Jazz‘. Even if you don’t know the difference between Samba, Songo and Cumbia, Memo, Jacquelene and their associates are going to have you feeling it in no time flat. Memo Acevedo & his daughter Jacquelene Acevedo have been making a buzz internationally and they’re excited to have their 10 piece Manhattan Bridges Orchestra aka MBO at this Local.