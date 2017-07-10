MIAMI SALSA CONGRESS, JULY 26-30, 2017

“A multi-day event where Salsa music enthusiasts gather to learn, party, perform, watch shows, party and party some more”

Held every summer in Miami Beach, The Annual Miami Salsa Congress is a 5-day Latin music and dance festival featuring a unique compilation of the world’s top Salsa talent including local and international touring artists, award-winning dancers, world-class dance instructors, top industry DJs and award-winning Latin Bands.

On its 16th year running, MSC is recognized as one of the largest festivals of its kind on the East Coast of the United States and among the top 5 Salsa congresses in the world. Event fans and performers from around the world travel to Miami every year to take part in what they call “The Ultimate Summer Salsa Congress”, “5 days of non-stop pool-parties, pre-parties, evening galas, dance workshops, world class DJs, international dance showcases, and live concerts; all overlooking an international entertainment mecca – Miami Beach”

It all starts with the Miami Salsa Congress pre-parties hosted at some of Miami’s top nightlife venues on Wednesday and Thursday night and then take over the world famous Deauville Beach Resort for 3 unforgettable days and nights of oceanfront pool parties, nightly dance parties with over 4,000 square feet of pristine dance floor, themed party rooms and after parties till sunrise.

Experience a wide variety of dance styles and techniques with over 30 hours of workshops taught by world-renowned dance instructors. Everything from body movement and styling, to lifts, dips and tricks is covered, and if you’re not too sure about your skills, you take the FREE beginners Salsa dance bootcamp taught by Miami’s own Rene Gueits from Salsa Lovers.

The Miami Salsa Congress concert series highlights some of the Salsa industry’s most influential figures including living legends like Ismael Miranda, “El Canario”, El Gran Combo & Adolescentes, as well as some of their own home-grown superstars like Edwin Bonilla, Marlow Rosado, and Timbalive, for 5 nights of pure LIVE Salsa.

Over 500 Performers, 80 Individual Showcases!

Anticipated by event fans all year, the Miami line-up offers a unique compilation of some of the world’s top talent including world-championship dancers and international touring artists along side up and coming youth groups and even amateur teams from around the world.

For more information about the ticket shop visit

http://miamisalsacongress.com/artists/

Tickets

5 Day Full Pass $230 Before May 15th

3 Day Full Pass $210 Before May 15th

Weekend Party Pass $90 Before July 15th

Individual Event Tickets are also available for workshops and evening events including concerts, shows and dance parties.

Location & Dates

July 26 – 30, 2017

Deauville Beach Resort

6701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141

More Info:

info@miamisalsacongress.com

305.220.7115