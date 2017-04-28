An explosion of Latin rhythm featuring dancers and tropical music will be the event of the month to unite the Latin community in Los Angeles, Ca.

This Congress will have the most talented instructors of Los Angeles with workshops for 15 hours, Dance competitions with $3500 prize to the winners. Also, you are going to listening live music and the top DJs of the Bay. All of that, you can enjoy in the prestigious club The Granada to bring you the 10th Annual NEXT GENERATION SALSA & BACHATA CONGRESS on Saturday May 6th, 2017!

The Next Generation Salsa Congress has opened more doors for new up-and-coming dancers than any other! They are committed to paving the way for future Latin dancers!

A unique and special event that unites the community!

Open to The Public!

FEATURING:

15 hours of Workshops by LA’s most talented instructors!

BIGGER COMPETITION PRIZE THAN EVER BEFORE! ($3,500 Next Generation Salsa & Bachata Dance Competition)

Categories: Salsa Team, Bachata Team, Salsa Couple, Bachata Couple, Salsa Pro/Am, Bachata Pro/Am

LIVE MUSIC by Chino Espinoza y Los Dueños del Son!

The hottest DJs hosting 3 spectacular dance rooms!

The Salsa Main Floor, Upstairs Bachata Room, Outdoor Hip Hop Room & Massive Day Party: 5-7pm with Music, Food, Drinks & Dancing!

Evening Showcases & Competitions 7pm to 10pm with Professional & Next Generation Dancers!

Workshops 12-5pm

Shows & Competition 7-10pm

Music, Live Band & Dancing 10pm

DANCING till 3am!

ALL STAR WORKSHOPS BY: Cristian Oviedo, Francisco Junior, Shani Talmor, Laura Luu, Kati Hernandez, Karol Delgado (Alma LA), Jenny Mari, Aileen Rose, John Manego & Shiloh, William William Carpenter & Eden Fleming, Hector Llamas & Brigette Ryerson, Ashley Mayer and more!

FEATURED WORKSHOPS: 12pm-5pm: Salsa on1 Master Class • Bachata Master Class • Mambo • Cha Cha Cha • Salsa on2 • Afro-Cuban • Ladies Styling • Tricks & Lifts • Tango • Ballet for Latin dancers • Stretch for dancers • Salsa Beginner & Intermediate • Bachata Beginner, Intermediate • Latin Street Jazz • Zoukchata

Address: The Granada 17 S. 1st Street Alhambra, Los Angeles, CA| Full bar | Restaurant | Free Parking.

Tickets and info available in:

http://www.nextgenerationcongress.com

http://www.collegesalsacongress.com

http://www.thegranadala.com

For more information and to register your teams, and participate as attendees, performers, instructors, judges and contributors to the future of dance, please contact Laura Luu (Laura@CollegeSalsaCongress.com) or visit the website: http://www.collegesalsacongress.com/