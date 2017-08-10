Orchestra Cache in UK, The best mix for Salsa!

Orquesta Caché it’s known for its Salsa sound and is considered to be one of the finest bands of its kind in the UK.

Their passion for the music is infectious and gets both Salsa enthusiasts and those new to the sensuous Latin American rhythms straight on the dance floor.

Orquesta Caché has thrilled audiences throughout the UK and internationally, playing authentic Latino rhythms that come straight from the streets of San Juan and Havana. The band is a lively and accessible mix that brings a vibrant spark to all the different rhythms that make up Salsa – mambo, rumba, cha-cha, bomba, merengue, bolero.

Orquesta Caché has a flexible line-up and the 7-piece band is the most popular, giving a fine mix of percussive rhythms, brass and vocals.

For the full Salsa experience, the ten piece band shows what live music is all about – a characterful ensemble, great musicianship and fun. Their hot-blooded Salsa sound is produced by sizzling horns, percussionists, guitar, bass and singers.

For intimate functions, Caché can appear in smaller ensembles as a quartet. This combination plays swinging Latin Jazz featuring Cuban son, mambo, Brazilian bossa-nova, samba, cha-cha-cha and tango!

Orquesta Caché has appeared at the world famous Glastonbury Festival, the Manchester Jazz festival, the Cork Jazz festival, The Edinburgh Mela, The Cheltenham Music Festival, The Rainforest World Music Festival in Borneo and played for events throughout the country.

With a hugely successful Arts Council Tour of England in 2014, a recent live session for Sean Rafferty on BBC Radio3 ‘In Tune’ and a new album, the future looks bright indeed!

“UK’s very own Buena Vista band….absolutely tremendous…. music like that and we’re all feeling terrific. If you don’t start to move to this there is no hope for you. Extraordinary music.”Sean Rafferty, BBC Radio 3

“Most of the band members hail from Santiago De Cuba, the birthplace of Cuban son…. and have the effortless musicianship that comes from being to the manor born…..a set infused with rhythm changes and infectious melodies and grooves. ….the best band playing Cuban son.”Jane Cornwell, Songlines (Homegrown)

“Band were great, intoxicating music and a great crowd – all of which made for a fabulous vibe. Thank you!”Cecile Jackson

“Please pass on my thanks to the band who were brilliant at our event and were just what was needed to get the party going. My only regret was that I did not have more time to enjoy the band myself!”Anne Davis, Asylum Productions

“….the acoustic septet with the real sound of Santiago De Cuba.”Simon Broughton, CD of the week, Evening Standard.

“A big thank you to the band for an exceptional wedding party. Everyone was very impressed with the sound and impeccable musicianship and is still talking about the band.”Jessica Garland – Communications & Events Manager

“Thank you to you, the band and dancers for a fantastic evening at the Chanel Conference. Everyone had a great time and they were still talking about it when they left the next day!”Emma Stoker – World Event Management Ltd

“I just wanted to let you know how much we enjoyed the band on Saturday. The music was superb and everyone was so complimentary about the group. So, thank you for helping to make our day so memorable.”Linda Marks – Harrison Parrott Ltd, Project Management.

“Please pass on my thanks to the whole band who were great on Friday and really got everyone going in the Vodafone Village. I look forward to working with you again.”Dee Goldstraw – Business Development Manager, Liz Hobbs Group

For tours and more stay tuned with us and check their website:

https://www.facebook.com/Orquesta-Cach%C3%A9-320982197917226/