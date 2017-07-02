Orquesta Guayacan. Thursday, July 20, 2017 (Los Angeles, CA)

Thursday, July 20 2017, marks the 207th Anniversary of the Colombian Independence from Spain, venga a Rumbiar to authentic style music with Orquesta Guayacan and your fellow Colombian paisanos.

The band was founded by Alexis Lozano, formerly of Grupo Niche, trombone player and arranger, and includes Israel Tanenbaum, producer, pianist and arranger, and is of the premiere salsa bands in the music of Colombia.

To buy tickets visit https://nightout.com/events/conga-room-presents-orquestra-guayacan/tickets

Time: 9:00pm

21+ with valid identification