Orquesta La Moderna Tradición at the Seahorse in Sausalito

Sunday August 13

Sausalito Seahorse. 305 Harbor Drive Sausalito 94965, CA, USA

http://www.sausalitoseahorse.com

Artist Information

From the first note, you’ll want to jump out of your seat! Orquesta La Moderna Tradición bursts with the sweet yet powerful sound of the Afro-Cuban charanga orchestra, which features violins and woodwinds interlocking with driving afro-Cuban rhythms.

Since 1996, the 11-piece group has thrilled audiences across the country with a mix of contemporary timba-infused arrangements guaranteed to get you on your feet and traditional danzones that transport you back to the Havana social clubs of the 1950s.

La Moderna Tradición has performed at Lincoln Center in New York, the Smithsonian Institution, The San Francisco Jazz Festival, the Telluride Jazz Festival, and many others — their tours have taken them from Alaska to El Paso and abroad.