Oscar D’ León in Concert at Lehman Center

“El Sonero del Mundo” will performance at Lehman Center (after of two years) this Saturday, November 25th. The salsa´s showman will play with his orchestra his greatest hits such as: Llorarás, Detalles, Mi Bajo y Yo, Yo Quisiera, Sientate Ahi, Hechicera, Taboga, Calculadora and much more… Oscar D’León is known for performing in the best stages in the world. His swing, dynamics and excellent improvisation are unique in this Venezuelan singer. So, don’t miss out on all the Fun.