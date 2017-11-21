Oscar D’ León in Concert at Lehman Center

“El Sonero del Mundo” will performance at Lehman Center (after of two years) this Saturday, November 25th. The salsa´s showman will play with his orchestra his greatest hits such as: Llorarás, Detalles, Mi Bajo y Yo, Yo Quisiera, Sientate Ahi, Hechicera, Taboga, Calculadora and much more… Oscar D’León is known for performing in the best stages in the world. His swing, dynamics and excellent improvisation are unique in this Venezuelan singer. So, don’t miss out on all the Fun.
This exclusive concert will be the best show of 2017 to the rhythm of the best salsa of all time, SABROSOOOOO!
- Time: 8:00PM
- Location: 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468
- Phone 718-960-8833(Monday through Friday, 10am–5pm, and beginning at 12 noon on the day of the concert)
Tickets in advance:
- $100 for VIP ORCH Seats
- $65 for Orchestra Seats
- $55 for MEZZ/BAL Seats
- $50 for Rear Side Balcony Seats
Get your Tickets online and more information in http://www.LehmanCenter.org