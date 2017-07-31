Join Ottawa’s 2nd Annual Salsa Convention 2017

What does a 3-day SALSA Convention entail? It means bringing together 50 of the most nationally & internationally renowned Latin dance stars from all of over Canada, USA & Mexico to perform right here in the Nation’s Capital. With over 30 Latin dance workshops taught by award-winning performers, there will be something for all levels of dancers. Each day of the convention is then followed by social dancing to the sounds of some of the world’s best Salsa DJs across Canada and the United States. This 3-day convention is like no other, showcasing the best of Latin dance, right in the heart of the Nation’s Capital at Aberdeen Pavilion in Lansdowne Park. Let’s celebrate Canada’s 150th together through the best of Latin dance.

Some of the performers are…

Mario Acosta-Cevallos (Edmonton)

Mario Acosta-Cevallos is a four time World Salsa Champion, a Canadian Latin-American Ballroom Finalist, and Director of the Edmonton area based SalsaVitus Dance Company. He is known for his hypnotic performances marked by high levels of grace, speed, and technical difficulty. Mario’s current projects include travelling to teach and perform, developing his dance teams and pro-ams, and creating new and exciting routines for the upcoming next year.

Ana López (Winnipeg)

For many years, Ana Karen has excelled in dance in Manitoba, nationally and internationally. She is a three-time Manitoba Dance Festival Ballet scholarship recipient, and was the featured ballet soloist at a M.D.F. Gala showcase. She most recently placed in the “top twelve” out of 145 dancers at the international ballet competition, the Youth American Grand Prix (Y.A.G.P.), at the semi-finals in Chicago, U.S.A. for both her Contemporary solo and her Pointe solo. Ana also won the highest overall score for all senior solos at the Canadian National Dance Championships (C.N.D.C.), for another Pointe solo, which was to be the first time the highest overall score was awarded to a ballet number in Winnipeg. Most of Ana Karen’s dance training has been done at Marquis Dance Academy after having trained for two years in the R.W.B.’s professional division. During her training at Marquis, Ana Karen has won multiple Elite Gold and Gold with Honours awards for her solos, trios and group numbers for Ballet, Pointe, Modern Ballet, Contemporary, Jazz and Lyrical. She has also captured both gold and silver medals at several Dance World Cups in Montreal, Vancouver and Niagara Falls. She also has been the recipient of many dance scholarships from CNDC, Fresh, Jump, Triple Threat and 5678 competitions and conventions.

She has continued her professional development as a teacher of ballet by studying at the world-famous American Ballet Theatre (A.B.T.) in New York, N.Y., Ana Karen most recently won the Pro-Am World Salsa Championships in Miami, Florida and placed 2nd for Bachata Cabaret at the World Latin Dance Cup in Miami, Florida.

Harold Rancano and Regan Hirose (Winnipeg)

Harold Rancano and Regan Hirose, are a Latin dance couple best known for their energetic, and acrobatic flair on stage. Based out of Winnipeg, Manitoba, the flavorful couple has achieved plenty of success on a national and international level. Most notably they are the current World Champions for Bachata Cabaret having won gold at the World Latin Dance Cup in Miami, Florida; and are also the current Canadian Bachata Champions having won gold at the Canada Salsa Congress in Toronto, Ontario. The couple has also competed and won various competitions in Salsa and Bachata in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Calgary, and Saskatoon.

Aside from competition, the duo also directs Cubanisimo Dance Company in their hometown, where they train and coach their teams and students, 3 of which won gold at the 2015 World Latin Dance cup. They also coach and mentor various teams outside of the city by both teaching and creating choreography.

Also known for their connection and unique choreography, the couple has travelled to several festivals and congresses to share their vast knowledge of styles and various latin rhythms such as; Salsa on 1, Salsa on 2, Bachata, Pachanga, Cuban Salsa, Cha cha cha and Lifts & Tricks. Whether it’s privates, group classes or to coach teams, the couple has the experience to adapt to any teaching environment.

Lenin A Guerrero Maldonado & Roselyne Gonzalez (Cleveland , Ohio)

Lenin is proficient in rhythms such as: Salsa, Cuban Rumba, Pachanga, Bachata, Chacha, Boogaloo and Mambo. He is the director of Salcity of Angels Dance Company, one of the best and strongest dance companies in Mexico. His unique style is loved and enjoyed by audiences everywhere. It is full of energy flavor and charisma. It is not only elegant and technical but also dynamic and passionate. Lenin has been trained by several instructors including: Abel Peña (L.A.), Machito Ruiz (L.A.), Jose Aguilar (N.Y.), Jorge Martinez (Oaxaca, Mexico), Jose Chavarria (L.A.), Ernesto and Maritza (Chiapas, Mexico).

Awards: Second place in the Euroson Latino Competition 2010 Professional Couples Category. (Mexico), National Champion 2010 – National Competition Salsa Con Clave Professional Couples Category. (Mexico), Second Place 2010 National Competition Salsa Con Clave Groups Category. (Mexico), International Champion 2011 in Costa Rica Salsa Fest Professional Couples Category. (Costa Rica), Third place in the National Salsa-Bachata Competition 2011(Mexico)

Experiences: Lenin has had many opportunities to travel to different countries through dancing. He is recognized internationally. He has performed at the most recognized congresses in all of Mexico and the USA. In March and April of 2014, he went on a dancing tour of 27 cities in France and 5 cities in Germany. Most recently he traveled to Panama in 2014 and the United States in 2013 and 2014 in various cities. He now resides in the United States (Cleveland, Ohio) and travels to the principal salsa congresses in the country as well as those in Mexico.

Current Projects: Team and individual training, Traveling to the major congresses in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Continue traveling all over the world through dancing

Roberto Quaresma & Daria Novoselova (Toronto)

Dedicated and passionate duo from Toronto, Canada, Daria Novoselova and Roberto Quaresma, started dancing together about 3 years ago. Only 3 months into their partnership, they entered their first competition at the World Latin Dance Cup in Miami in December/14 and became amateur Salsa On1 world champions. Shortly after, Daria suffered a devastating neck injury during a dance practice and had to undergo surgery not knowing if she would ever be able to dance again. After months of recovery and wearing a neck brace, she gradually returned to the dancefloor just in time to go back to Miami to defend the couple’s championship title. Despite a very challenging year for both dancers, in December/15 Roberto and Daria became 2x amateur world salsa champions. The comeback story inspired many and was covered by numerous newspapers, such as the Toronto Star, as well as the CBC News. Since then the couple have traveled and performed in many congresses around the world such as Los Angeles Salsa Fest, Dubai Latin Festival and Japan Salsa Congress. They have recently returned from the World Salsa Summit competition held in Miami in January/17 with 1st, 2nd and 3rd place medals in various salsa and bachata divisions. Known for their flare, playfulness and charisma on stage, Roberto and Daria are part of the Latin Energy Dance Company led by Vanesa Stay.

Angelo De Torres & Kathy Dondish (Toronto)

Angelo and Kathy began dancing together since 2009. Their passion for Latin dancing has led them to start competing and performing together. They are the 2011 Chim Pum Callao Congress and the Canada Salsa Congress Bachata Champions and were finalist at the Toronto Bachata Festival. They enjoy travelling and sharing their passion for dance and have performed at international events such as the All Star Salsa European Cruise and the Israel Salsa Congress. Together they have developed a unique style of bachata, have taught hundreds of classes and workshops, and have choreographed numerous routines for both professionals and amateurs alike.

Angelo De Torres is a professional dancer and choreographer and has had a love and appreciation for music since a very young age. The diverse forms of expression inherent in Salsa, Bachata, Pachanga and Latin Hustle are what captivated him to learn and share his passion. He has extensive training with respected international instructors such as Billy Fajardo, Katie Marlow, Nelson Flores, Tito Ortoz, Tamara Livolsi, Francesco Scalvenzi and Milko Succi. Angelo has been teaching and dancing since 2008 for Steps dance studio under the direction of Jennifer Aucoin and is now a co-owner/director of Steps Dance Studio Inc.

Kathy Dondish has had the passion for dance at an early age, when she took her first ballet class at the age of 6 and trained in gymnastics at age 11. Her love for Latin dancing only grew stronger as of 2007 and hasn’t stopped since. Today, she is a performer, teacher and competitor. Having trained with top Toronto dancers as well as internationally has increased her drive to share her love on stage and in the studio.

Hiram and Briia (Toronto)

Hiram and Briia have been dancing together for about a year in a half ! In 2012 they joined Cadence Dance Academy and they been traveling and performing with them all across North America ever since. they have been traveling together in North America for showcases and teaching workshops .

Briia comilang started dancing at the age of 4 since then she had traveled for showcases around the world. Train in ballroom, ballet, hip hop , contemporary ! She strives to become an all around dancer . Now Briia is a professional salsa dancer and a Canadian representative amateur ballroom dancer who’s traveled to China , Spain , Italy for many competitions! Now she continues to strive to the top by teaching , choreographing and sharing her passion with others !

Hiram’s love of dance has been evident in Mexico since he was a young child. . He began training Modern Jazz and Contemporary before he decided to migrate to Canada where he trained in Jazz , Ballet, Acrobatics and Hip Hop. He later partnered and competed with, 4x Salsa World Champion, Paulina Posadas. The dynamic duo went on to win 1st Place in different national competitions

Adriano Ieropoli and Samantha Scali (Montreal)

Adriano Ieropoli and Samantha Scali are professional dancers based out of Montreal, Canada. In 2009, at age fourteen they began their partnership by teaching locally and performing for various stage productions, concerts, festivals and salsa congresses.

In 2015, they started competing internationally and founded Novaera Productions their very own dance studio in Montreal. That year, Adriano won his first world title in the same gender division and he is now the current world champion in the men solo division. Adriano and Samantha are the first Canadian couple to have won a world title in the Professional Salsa On2 division, having placed first at the 2017 World Salsa Summit.

You can see know all of the performers in their official website http://www.ottawasalsaconvention.ca and all the information you need to know.