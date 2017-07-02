Pete Escovedo Orchestra July 14-15 (YOSHI’S OAKLAND, CA)

Friday 07/14

Show: 7:30pm & 9:30pm / Tickets: $34.00 – $75.00

Saturday: 07/15

Show: 7:00pm & 9:00pm / Tickets: $29.00 – $65.00

Legendary Percussionist Pete Escovedo is an artist who broke down the barriers between Smooth Jazz, Salsa, Latin Jazz and contemporary music. His name has been synonymous in the music industry for more than 50 years.

Pete Escovedo believes that there is healing through music and has donated his time to numerous charity events to help children around the world by teaching the importance of music.

Today Mr. Pete Escovedo leads one of the top Latin-Jazz Orchestras in the country performing his own unique sound and continues to deliver his music throughout the world.

http://www.yoshis.com

YOSHI’S OAKLAND

510 Embarcadero West, Jack London Square, Oakland, CA 94607