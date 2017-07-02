REIK. Tour Des/Amor. July 28 (California)

Reik in Concert!

Latin pop trio Reik formed in Mexicali, Baja California, in 2003. After recording a demo that yielded the Mexican underground club favorites “Levemente” and “Ahora sin Ti,” singer Jesús Alberto Navarro Rosas and guitarist Julio Ramírez Eguía invited backing vocalist/guitarist Gilberto “Bibi” Marin Espinoza to join the lineup in early 2004. After signing to Sony Music a few months later, Reik teamed with producers Abelardo Vázquez and Kiko Cibrian to begin work on their self-titled debut LP. The album proved a phenomenon, generating three consecutive Mexican chart-toppers in “Yo Quisiera,” “Que Vida la Mia,” and “Noviembre sin Ti.” All three singles also crossed over to the U.S. Latin pop charts, and in mid-2005, Reik mounted a brief U.S. tour; the trio also received a Latin Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category.

Tickets: $70 – $195 Time: 19:00

VENUE: 3485 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501