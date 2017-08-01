Ritmo Baile Dance School-Ottawa

Ritmo Baile Dance School is dedicated to teaching Latin, Ballroom, Folklore and other modern styles of dance in the Capital Region. RB is one of the only dance schools in Ottawa that offers such a variety of styles. Their mission is to use dance to promote selfconfidence, self-expression, and positive health and to educate the clients about the rich history and culture that accompanies dance. Ritmo Baile engages its students in a wide variety of dance styles, allowing the creativity in each individual to shine through. Offers workshops, privates, classes, wedding choreographies, socials and event hosting.

Ritmo Baile is a professional dance school located in the heart of Ottawa under the direction of Roudi Benyoucef. Offers a variety of classes, workshops and socials throughout the week including: Salsa, Bachata, ChaCha, and Brazilian Zouk.

Roudi Benyoucef is a world international dance competitor, choreographer, teacher, and coach and has been teaching dance in the Ottawa area for 15 years.

Classes and Workshops

Intermediate Classes

Intermediate Salsa: Are you comfortable with your basic steps, cross body lead variations, left turns, right turns and progressive turns? If your answer is yes, come try our Intermediate Salsa class where you will learn body language, partnership work, and turn patterns among other things.

Intermediate Bachata: Can you separate Traditional Bachata from Modern? Do you know different basics, wraps and turns? This Intermediate Bachata class will give you the opportunity to learn body isolations.

Advanced Classes

These classes are for dancers who are fully comfortable with their basics, their intermediate patterns and figures and are hungry to learn more. We teach both Mambo and Salsa as well as Traditional and Modern Bachata. You will learn multiple turns, spins, musicality, tricks and dips, body isolations, footwork and much more

Beginner Salsa

If you think that you have two left feet but have always dreamed of dancing, this is the place for you. You will learn the technique and fundamentals of Salsa at a pace you are comfortable with. You’ll be moving and shaking in no time! And did we mention it was FREE?

Salsation Wednesdays

Join us every Wednesday for our all levels Shines on 1 & 2 workshop from 8-8:40pm followed by our partnership workshop from 8:40-9:15pm. Don’t forget, after the workshop, we have our Salsation Wednesday Social! We don’t teach basics in this class but all are welcome to join to learn a fun pattern you will want to wow your friends with the next time you go out dancing.

ChaCha

Ballroom meets Latin in Ritmo Baile’s Chacha class! Learn the technique and the fundamentals of Ballroom Chacha while learning to adapt it to a social setting. The next time you are out social dancing, you won’t have an excuse to sit through the next Chacha song.

Bachata Madness

Bachata Madness: Sweat it out on the dance floor every Thursday at 8pm with energetic footwork to warm up, followed by sensual, smooth Bachata patterns, with a little bit of Dominican thrown in here and there. During the social, we often have guest DJs to keep things spicy and, of course, a whole lot of Bachata!

Private Classes

If you are looking to improve your technique, musicality and dance repertoire in a one on one setting, please ask us about our private classes. Your private classes will be specialized to meet your personal dance goals at a pace that is comfortable to you. For pricing and to schedule classes, please contact us.

Brazilian Zouk

This Sensual Brazilian dance is based off Lambada and is all about body language, isolations and smooth, sensual figures. Get ready to let loose and feel the music and the next time you are out dancing, why not try a Zouk?

