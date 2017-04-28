RUDY REGALADO. THE LEGEND OF PERCUSSION

Rudy Regalado was a composer/ bandleader/ educator and one of the top Latin Rock Timbaleros based in the area of East Los Angeles, California during the 1970s and the second more famous Latin percussionist after Tito Puente. His legacy has been exceptional, 23 recorded albums, participated in big Festivals from USA and shared the best platforms with the best in the world. This artist was well known for his style, his contagious rhythm and eccentric presence.

Rudy Regalado was a genuine and outstanding timbales maestro; he was inspired as a child by big bands Machito and Tito Rodriguez, who were two of favorites he became interested in playing music and the Timbales.

His beginnings in this instrument go back at the end of the 1950s. During that period as a teenager, he learned to play the drum and timbales in home town (Caracas- Venezuela). For 1963 and with desire to eat the world with his music he moved to Puerto Rico and started playing in hotels and clubs in the San Juan area with Julio y su combo, the first house bands he played with in Puerto Rico’s at Hotel Caribe Hilton. They were the backup house band for all the famous musicians that performed in the Island in 1965; at the same time he studied harmony and percussion at Pablo Casals Conservatory of Music. A decade later the restless Venezuelan timbalero migrated to Southern California, where he joined playing with local jazz and Latin groups before joining with the extremely popular Latin Rock Band called El Chicano.

The timbalero of timbaleros spent twelve years with El Chicano, singing and playing the timbales in 5 albums, which was included in Top 40 hits during the 1970s with the songs “Viva Tirado” and “Tell Her She’s Lovely”. El Chicano also created the theme song for the television series Baretta, which ran on ABC from 1975 to 1978.

After, Rudy formed his own Latin Jazz All-Star/Salsa Band in 1983, which included a selected group of musicians from Los Angeles. Initially known as Todos Estrellas, the band eventually became known as Chévere (an expression of Venezuelan popular slang) and appeared at the Playboy Jazz Festival, Disneyland and Fiesta Broadway, among other engagements. The band also performed overseas in summer festivals in Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and throughout the European continent.

As part of an El Chicano reunion in 2009, the Timbales maestro performed during the 40th anniversary of Woodstock Festival at the Golden Gate Park Music Concourse in San Francisco, where the group actually celebrated their own 40th Anniversary, and last played with them at the Greek Theatre of Los Angeles in front of over a 100,000 screaming fans.

In addition, he participated in a variety of sessions with the Zawinul Syndicate, Quincy Jones, Alphonse Mouzon, Caravana Cubana, and many others.

Rudy also toured with Aretha Franklin in charge of her percussion section, was a drummer for Los Melódicos on its 1980 tour of United States, and performed on The Tonight Show, the Nancy Wilson Show and American Bandstand.

His film credits include The Skeleton Key (2005), as well as the television series Pepe Plata (1990) and Clubhouse (2004).

Héctor José Regalado better known as Rudy Regalado passed away on November 4th, 2010, in Las Vegas – Nevada, where he died from complications of pneumonia at the age of 67.

Currently, his daughter Norka Tibisay Regalado founded in 2013, the Rudy Regalado Foundation. The goal of the foundation is to provide inner city music programs with instruments and financial support. “Let no child be left behind due to lack of funds”. In February, 2014, they donated over 2500 instruments and donated $2000.00 to help with cost for instructors. Her goal is to get financial support from big companies and the community in order to reach many more music programs; she is also working on bringing music programs inside children’s hospitals to help the healing process to their mentally ill children and burned survivors.

RUDY REGALADO will be forever remembered as one of the greatest Latin exponents of Salsa/ Jazz sound of all time, undoubtedly, THE LEGEND OF TIMBALES (January 29, 1943 (Caracas- Venezuela) – November 4, 2010 (Las Vegas- Nevada).

For additional information or to make a donation, please contact Norka Regalado at 323.270.8176 or go to website www.rudysfoundation.org/