Salsa Fever On2 Dance Academy (New Jersey)

At Salsa Fever On2, they take great pride in being the only licensed Adult and Children Salsa/Mambo dance academy in the state of New Jersey!

Salsa Fever On2 has been in business for 12 years. Here, we have a reputation throughout the dance community for providing our students with an Award-Winning, structured curriculum that is conducive to all different levels of dancers while maintaining a fun and stress-free environment. Whether you want to take your dance to the next level, support your exercise regimen, work on social skills or escape the daily stressors in your life, you can rest assure that you will be surrounded by a supportive staff in a non-intimidating environment.

The instructors at Salsa Fever take pride knowing that their students are held to the highest caliber and it’s evident on the dance floor. Under the artistic direction of Mario J. Gonzalez and his staff , SFOn2 Dance Academy aims to create true “On2” dancers – trained equally in dance and musicality.

Mario Justo Gonzalez A.K.A Mario B Founder & Director Salsa Fever On2 Dance Academy

Professional Dancer, Instructor, Choreographer, Actor, MC, DJ Date of Birth: April 23, 1976 Birthplace: Hoboken, NJ Ethnic Background: Puerto Rican/Cuban mariobsfon2@gmail.com

Mario has had an interesting start to what is now a SALSA / MAMBO lifestyle! Mario was very athletic throughout his grammar and high school years. In 1999, a really good friend and high school teammate, Danny Useche, introduced Mario B. to the “Salsa Scene”. This, in turn, inspired Mario to sign up for his first dance class. It did not quite work out as well as he expected, as the class was slightly more advanced than he predicted. This left Mario even more determined to prove his point; size, shape, and color was irrelevant when it comes to MAMBO! Mario was down, but definitely not out. He then came across one of the smoothest and most humble instructors in the Mambo scene, Greg Taylor, a prodigy of Delille Thomas an original Eddie Torres dancer. After a few days with Greg Taylor, Mario was in Mambo Heaven. Took classes with Greg for approximately 6 months and was eternally grateful to Greg for his time, patience and expertise. Mario knew it was time to move forward and take on more of a challenge; he began taking more advanced classes with other established instructors. Mario was immediately sought out and asked to become “The Papa” to Abbey Plotkins’ “The Mambo Mamas & The Papa”. Mario was now the Mambo Papa! By joining The Mambo Mamas & The Papa, Mario was given the opportunity to perform for what would become an instant hit, LATIN MADNESS, an off-Broadway Dancical/Musical depicting the evolution of latin dance from past to present. The director and producer agreed that Mario would be a great addition to their all-star cast. Mario was now dancing alongside the BEST Mambo Dancers in the world! Latin Madness gave Mario the opportunity to dance, work and share the stage with the most sought out professionals in the world. With stage experience and help from an acting coach, Mario earned the respect to appear in the movies “Empire” and “Kal-ho-naho”. Mario acted for the NY International Independent Film & Video Festival at Madison Square Garden, which then opened the doors for Mario to perform in two latin concerts at MSG… the largest stage in the world! In a short amount of time, Mario has come a long way to become a Professional Dancer, Choreographer, Instructor, and Actor. What’s most amazing is that he achieved all of these goals with NO background in dance! It’s true what they say, “Hard work does pay off!” Who would have thought that Mario would transition from a full-time athlete to becoming a future Mambo Legend? In addition, his love for music and dance was Mario’s motivation to name his youngest daughter Jazzlyn.

Cycle Classes – Mambo On2 Partner & Floor Shine

Beginner Level 1

Beginner Students learn from a syllabus to help track their progress & pinpoint problem areas in floor shines & turn patterns in a 6 week cycle.

Advanced Beginner Level 2

Students learn from a syllabus reflecting from Beginner Level 1 to help track their progress & pinpoint problem areas in floor shines & turn patterns with more of a challenge in a 6 week cycle.

Pre Intermediate Level 3

Students learn from a syllabus reflecting from Beginner Level 2 to help track their progress & pinpoint problem areas in more complex floor shines & turn patterns in a 6 week cycle.

Intermediate Level 4 Students learn from a syllabus reflecting from Advanced Beginner Level 2 to help track their progress & pinpoint problem areas in more complex floor shines & turn patterns. Advanced Beginner Level 2 will also prepare you for Advanced classes.

What To Bring To Class

Please bring comfortable shoes with a leather or suede bottom. The best investment you can make as a dancer is a pair of quality dance shoes. Do NOT Recommend rubber soles or thick soled shoes as it will be difficult to find your balance, spin, and do the other exercises that to do in class. Bottled Poland Springs water is sold at the studio for a dollar. Come dressed to dance. A short sleeved shirt and comfortable pants, tights & wind breakers are recommended. This class is a workout, you will sweat & enjoy it. There is a changing area at the studio, as well as restrooms. The school is also equipped with state of the art central air conditioning & heating for both the summer & winter.

What to Expect

Every class begins with a warm-up as a group, with introductory footwork drills for the first hour. This gives students a chance to review the material that they know, and also gives them opportunity to assess new students and make sure that they are in the appropriate group. For the second hour you split into partner work & continue with turn patterns & instruction. At the end of the class students have time to practice the moves that they learned, as well as ask questions & clarify things that may have been missed.