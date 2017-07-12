Salsa Training Team. Mondays & Saturdays (The Granada, LA)

Salsa Training Team. Mondays & Saturdays

Monday 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Saturdays 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

Directed by: Hector Llamas and Brigitte Ryerson. All levels dancers. Monthly fee $120

The Granada LA – 17 S 1st St, Alhambra, CA

91801 – 626.284.7262

http://www.thegranadala.com/

Salsa refers to a fusion of informal dance styles having roots in the Caribbean (especially in Cuba and Puerto Rico), Latin and North America. The dance originated through the mixture of Mambo, Danzón, Guaguancó, Cuban Son, and other typical Cuban dance forms. There is a strong African influence in the music as well as the dance. Salsa is one of the world’s most famous dances. Everyone can get wrapped up in the sensation that Salsa moves create on the dance floor.