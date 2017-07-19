A Special Latin Dance Night at Le Colonial: Edgardo & Candela and Dj EldelaClaveSF

A Special Latin Dance Night at

Le Colonial

721 SUTTER ST. SAN FRANCISCO

SATURDAY JULY 29-2017

Featuring

Edgardo & Candela

and

DJ EldelaClaveSF

Join us for a Night Dancing to Salsa, Timba, Merengue, Bachata, Cumbia and more!

Doors: 8pm

Dance class with Felipe Martinez: 8.30 pm

EDGARDO & CANDELA SALSA BAND: 10 pm to 1 am

Special Guest:

DJELDELACLAVE

Plus a feature dance performance

Tickets: $10 (advance) $15 at door

Parking at back of club

21 and over

Dress: Casual Elegant

ABOUT LE COLONIAL

Le Colonial San Francisco is the brainchild of partner, Jean Denoyer who launched enormously successful Le Colonial restaurant in New York. Since 1998 Jean Denoyer was excitied to bring this distinctive style of Vietnamese cuisine and ambiance to San Francisco.

The atmosphere at Le Colonial evokes the tropical elegance of French Vietnam in the 1920s with its patchwork tile floors, shuttered windows, antique lamps and rattan furniture set among palm fronds and lazily swirling ceiling fans

ABOUT DJEldelaClaveSF



Dj EldelaClaveSF (AKA Felipe Martinez) was born in Colombia, and moved to the US in 1998. He started dancing in 1999 and was part of the original SalsaMania team until 2001. He danced with Mambo Romero from 2001/2008 performing at many events and salsa congresses around the US and Puerto Rico.

Felipe began his career as a DJ in 1999 at a small place in Berkeley “Cafe Caracas”, then for the Original Mambo Romero social at The Beat, then Cocomo, and now DJ’s at some of the best clubs and socials in the Bay Area and the SF Salsa Congress.

ABOUT EDGARDO & CANDELA

“Edgardo & Candela” is a Salsa Band based in the San Francisco Bay Area for over 30 years, making them one of the most established Salsa Orchestras in California.

Better known as simply “Candela,” their trade mark is their high energy level performance, featuring great vocals, a tight rhythm section and the powerful sound of the horns. The band features the crop of professional musicians in the Bay Area, which makes for an incredible musical experience every time they play!

During the evening, Edgardo will personally assure that everyone is entertained while he mixes singing tunes by Oscar De León, Marc Anthony, Eddie Palmieri, Rubén Blades, Tito Puente, Guaco, Pete “Conde” Rodriguez, Celia Cruz and Ray Barretto among others, but the real treat here is Edgardo’s original music, presenting him as a mature composer and poetic lyricist.

CANDELA’S RECORDINGS:

“Tatuajes Del Alma” (2016)

“Celebrando 20 Años” (2008)

“MadreRumba, Padre Son” (2000)

“Ilusiones” (1989)

TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT: WWW.LECOLONIALSF.COM