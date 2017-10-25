Where to dance salsa in…?

Europe is a country full of diversity, that is one of the main reasons of why people love to go there. Music has been a big part of this continent, but in the lasts decades Latin music has won the heart of many dancers and musicians. Salsa, bachata and kizomba are now part of the European summer parties every year. Artists like Inna and Enrique Iglesias, that are from an European origin, have taken Latin music in their styles in order to create new movements.

Nowadays, Salsa is one of the most popular dance styles in Europe. In every country, new academies and clubs are opening to promote this Latin movement around the world.

If you’re traveling and you want to live new experience with music and dance, check here which are the best places to dance Salsa and Latin music in the most popular capitals in Europe.

Paris

La Macumba

The Middle East seduction in the atmosphere makes this place so magical to come and dance. La Macumba is one of the hottest clubs in Paris. An aesthetic ancient dance floor decors a space full of futuristic details, you won’t forget this night club. Prepare yourself for a Latin dance night in La Macumba!

Contact: 130 rue de Rivoli París

@macumbanightetdayclub

Barrio Latino

Do you want to enjoy the festive Paris? Barrio Latino is the place for you! One of the most known bars in Paris, Barrio Latino offers a vintage atmosphere with the best music selection, especially in the Latin nights where Salsa and Bachata are the sensation.

Contact: 46 – 48 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine, 75012 Paris

barriolatino@buddhabar.com

http://www.barrio-latino.com

LeSalsaClub’Party

LeSalsaClub’Party is one of the biggest salsa party of Paris. It’s now taking place in the 13th district. This evening is dedicated to salsa dancers. You will meet teachers, international artists, Dj’s and especially on1/on2 social dancers. With a relaxed atmosphere and opened to all, you will have the best salsa dancing party of all.

Contact 10-18 rue des Terres au Curé París

@LeSalsaClubParty

Berlin

Havanna Berlin

Ready to start dancing? Havanna is here for you. With a club in almost every country of the world, Havanna is known for its incredible selection of liquors, food and music. In Berlin, you will have the chance to learn all about salsa and dancing. Every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday Havanna offers Salsa lessons for young and old, singles and couples, beginners and advanced, groups and company parties.Four social rooms, international Dj’s and more.

Contact: Havanna Berlin GmbH

Hauptstraße 30

10827 Berlin

T +49 (0)30 784 85 65

F +49 (0)30 70 50 96 27

info@havanna-berlin.de

Soda Club Berlin

Are you ready to visit the sexiest club in Berlin? Soda Club is waiting for you! Every weekend you would have a party in this amazing club, known for the international Dj’s, amazing shows and dancers, and the best part, Latin night parties.

Contact: Schönhauser Allee 36 Berlín

@SodaClubBerlin

+49 30 44315155

Rome

Caffe Latino di Roma

This place has the honor to invite you to Latin parties EVERY WEEKEND! Caffe Latino di Roma is known for his excellent music, with Latin Dj’s, the party never stop! Also, concerts with international artists as J-Balvin and many others, would you miss this chance to have the party of your life?

Contact: Via di Monte Testaccio, 96 Roma

@caffelatinodroma

Zanussi Disco Salsa

Have a Salsa and Bachata night in Zanussi Disco Salsa, the best social space for every Salsa lover! Zanussi is on the scene since 1991, it has a trajectory winning the heart of dancers around the world, the best food, Dj’s, drinks and more!

Contact: Piazza Tarquinia 5/e Roma

@ZanussiSalsa

+39 348 513 5756

London

Salsateca London

Salsateca Dance School is a Latin American-dance school in London. It offers Salsa, Bachata and different Latin dance style classes for beginners, improvers, intermediate and advanced students at venues in central, north and south London. Salsateca was founded in 1992 and since then it has firmly established itself as a leader in the Salsa scene in London. It has also branched out internationally with presence in Slovenia, Croatia and Lebanon.

In addition to offering classes, Salsateca also organises various special events and social dance nights, and sponsors festivals to promote the amazing music and dance of Latin America.

Salsateca’s international team of professional teachers will inspire you with enthusiasm and passion for the true Latin American sound and dance moves. Their teaching technique is the result of hard work from great instructors and dancers, research and extraordinary experience combining styles from across the world including Colombia, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Panama, Dominican Republic, New York, Spain, Italy and Africa.

Contact: 07587066360

@salsatecaofficialgroup

http://www.salsateca.co.uk

Caramelo Latin dance Studio

Looking for Salsa and Latin dance classes in London? At Caramelo Latin Dance you will find only the highest quality tuition in Crossbody Salsa On1 and On2, as well as in and many other Latin dances.

The 4-week Latin dance courses are perfect for a consistent and immersive approach that will help you see a marked progression in your dancing irrespective of your level

Their approach to learning dance is simple: give it focus, regular amount of time, high standard of instruction, great facilities, fun and the best dance atmosphere, and you will see results!

Contact

07572 891570

Paddington Academy, 50 Marylands Road, London, W9 2DR

info@caramelolatindance.co.uk