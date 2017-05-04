Willie González at Giggles Night Club. May 12, 2017 (California, USA)

La Diosa Loca and Pizza Loca Present
WILLIE GONZALEZ in concert
Celebrating Mother’s Month
21+ only
Special pre-sale: $ 30
9:00pm-12:00am
Sale of tickets in person at any local Pizza Loca
From Monday to Sunday from 10am to 10pm
Find your nearest place in http://lapizzaloca.com/pizzaloca-locations/pizzaloca.html
Ticket sales in person at Giggles Night Club. Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.
Giggles Night Club is the perfect combination of music and live shows.
It symbolizes a new standard in Los Angeles nightlife. There are featuring the best Latin DJs, sound system, best last art lightning and sexy style.
Giggles Night Club & Venue is located in an exclusive place with VIP areas, and a modern setting makes the exclusive meeting point for Latin-Americans in Los Angeles.
It features plasma TVs, 2 very spacious dance floors, smoking patio, 7 full bars and a very experienced STAFF.
Giggles Night Club. 215 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale, California, 91203