Wisconsin’s biggest Latin Dance Festival and the Midwest’s best deal all fall on the same weekend

Don’t miss the 4th Annual Wisconsin Salsa and Bachata Open and Dance Festival!

Over the course of 2 days and the pre-party we’ll feature: 20 workshops, 30 shows.

World Champs? They’re bringing 6! Early bird passes includes admission to the preparty.

The Wisconsin Salsa and Bachata Open



1st Prize – 2 full passes plus 3 nights hotel at the Chicago International Salsa Congress

2nd Prize – 2 full passes plus 2 nights hotel at CISC

3rd Prize – 2 full passes plus 1 night hotel stay at CISC

NOTE: The purpose of the Wisconsin Salsa and Bachata Open is to send 6 representative couples to compete the weekend of the Chicago International Salsa Congress at the Midwest Bachata and Salsa Open.

All prizes are contingent on attendance AND participation in the Midwest Salsa and Bachata Open. Non-participation for any reason voids all prizes, which are awarded at the Congress.



Time: Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00am / Sunday 10:00am- 2:00am

Performers

Dj Kasanova (MKE)

Dj NASA (MKE)

DJ Fredy Fresh (Chi)

Performances by:

Uriel Garcia and Vera Rowe

Carine Morais and Rafael Barros

Natasha Silva

Ernesto Nuńez

Solseras MKE

Salsabrositas

Salsabrosa

MADance

Fusion MKE

Mezclando MKE

Panadanza

Bachata Syndrome

Alma Milwaukee

Zafire Milwaukee