Wisconsin’s biggest Latin Dance Festival and the Midwest’s best deal all fall on the same weekend
Don’t miss the 4th Annual Wisconsin Salsa and Bachata Open and Dance Festival!
Over the course of 2 days and the pre-party we’ll feature: 20 workshops, 30 shows.
World Champs? They’re bringing 6! Early bird passes includes admission to the preparty.
The Wisconsin Salsa and Bachata Open
1st Prize – 2 full passes plus 3 nights hotel at the Chicago International Salsa Congress
2nd Prize – 2 full passes plus 2 nights hotel at CISC
3rd Prize – 2 full passes plus 1 night hotel stay at CISC
NOTE: The purpose of the Wisconsin Salsa and Bachata Open is to send 6 representative couples to compete the weekend of the Chicago International Salsa Congress at the Midwest Bachata and Salsa Open.
All prizes are contingent on attendance AND participation in the Midwest Salsa and Bachata Open. Non-participation for any reason voids all prizes, which are awarded at the Congress.
Time: Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00am / Sunday 10:00am- 2:00am
Performers
Dj Kasanova (MKE)
Dj NASA (MKE)
DJ Fredy Fresh (Chi)
Performances by:
Uriel Garcia and Vera Rowe
Carine Morais and Rafael Barros
Natasha Silva
Ernesto Nuńez
Solseras MKE
Salsabrositas
Salsabrosa
MADance
Fusion MKE
Mezclando MKE
Panadanza
Bachata Syndrome
Alma Milwaukee
Zafire Milwaukee