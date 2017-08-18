WorldTone Dance Shoes
Dancesport & Theatrical Shoes
Worldtone Dance, the Best Dance Shoes from Around the World – Worldtone is Los Angeles and New York’s best source for dance shoes and dancewear for Latin Music and Theatrical. Official dance shoe provider to Dancing With the Stars and provide expert customer service to the entire dance community, ranging from beginners to professional dancers and instructors.
They have all of the salsa shoes you can ever want! Quality shoes… The best prices for children, ladies and gentlemen… Look for them now!
Competitive Ballroom, Competitive Latin, Salsa, Swing, Practice & Sneakers, Children, Treatrical.
New York
580 8th Ave, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10018 (Between 38th & 39th St.)
Toll Free: 1-866-WT-DANCE (866-983-2623)
Local: 1-212-691-1934
Email: info @ wtdance.com
OPEN 7 DAYS
Mond-Wed 11am – 7pm
Thur-Sat 11am – 8pm
Sunday 12pm- 6pm
Los Angeles, CA
2138 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 (Between Olympic & Mississippi)
Toll Free: 1-866-WTD-SHOES
(866-983-7463)
Local: 1-310-234-9100
Email: info @ wtdance.com
OPEN 7 DAYS
Mon-Sat 11am – 7pm
Sunday 12 – 6pm
https://www.instagram.com/worldtonedance/