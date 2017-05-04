Yerba Buena Gardens Festival 2017. The first concert of the season (San Francisco, CA).

Time: 1:00pm to 3:00pm. May 7

The 2017 Yerba Buena Gardens Festival kicks off with Grammy-award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, led by pianist, composer, and director Arturo O’Farrill, on Sunday, May 7 at 1:00pm. The free concert brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world’s most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically acclaimed performances internationally, have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O’Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music’s most talented composers and arrangers.

(By: Marshall Lamm)

www.ybgfestival.org

415-543-1718

Yerba Buena Gardens Festival. 760 Howard Street. San Franciscco, CA 94103